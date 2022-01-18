ICICI Securitie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 941.63 crore, up 51.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.63 crore in December 2021 up 51.93% from Rs. 619.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.21 crore in December 2021 up 42.44% from Rs. 266.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 608.27 crore in December 2021 up 53.39% from Rs. 396.55 crore in December 2020.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 11.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.28 in December 2020.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 823.45 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 92.87% over the last 12 months.