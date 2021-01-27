ICICI Securitie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 619.77 crore, up 46.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.77 crore in December 2020 up 46.88% from Rs. 421.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.92 crore in December 2020 up 96.09% from Rs. 136.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.55 crore in December 2020 up 79.75% from Rs. 220.61 crore in December 2019.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.22 in December 2019.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 445.75 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -8.89% over the last 12 months.