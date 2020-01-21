ICICI Securitie Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 421.97 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.97 crore in December 2019 up 3.97% from Rs. 405.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.12 crore in December 2019 up 33.03% from Rs. 102.32 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.61 crore in December 2019 up 28.63% from Rs. 171.51 crore in December 2018.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2018.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 423.95 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 88.34% returns over the last 6 months and 90.41% over the last 12 months.