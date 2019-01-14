ICICI Securitie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 405.84 crore, down 17.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.84 crore in December 2018 down 17.5% from Rs. 491.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.32 crore in December 2018 down 32.96% from Rs. 152.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.51 crore in December 2018 down 31.72% from Rs. 251.20 crore in December 2017.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.74 in December 2017.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 239.00 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -46.30% over the last 12 months.