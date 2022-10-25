English
    ICICI Securitie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 858.46 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 858.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 856.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.41 crore in September 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 351.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 530.53 crore in September 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 543.77 crore in September 2021.

    ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in September 2021.

    ICICI Securitie shares closed at 509.95 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.21% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Securities Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations858.46793.55856.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations858.46793.55856.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost185.74175.01168.25
    Depreciation18.7416.4314.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.541.96-4.51
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.82133.96149.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax504.62466.19528.82
    Other Income7.171.210.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax511.79467.40529.01
    Interest108.22100.3758.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax403.57367.03470.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax403.57367.03470.92
    Tax103.1693.44119.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities300.41273.59351.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period300.41273.59351.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates300.41273.59351.24
    Equity Share Capital161.41161.39161.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.308.4810.89
    Diluted EPS9.288.4610.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.318.4810.89
    Diluted EPS9.288.4610.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Securitie #ICICI Securities Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:55 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.