ICICI Securitie Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 856.37 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.37 crore in September 2021 up 25.81% from Rs. 680.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.24 crore in September 2021 up 26.28% from Rs. 278.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.77 crore in September 2021 up 31.39% from Rs. 413.86 crore in September 2020.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.64 in September 2020.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 819.75 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)