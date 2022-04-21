 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Securitie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 891.67 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 891.67 crore in March 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 739.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 340.29 crore in March 2022 up 3.28% from Rs. 329.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 563.78 crore in March 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 485.79 crore in March 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in March 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 628.50 on April 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.02% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Securities Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 891.67 941.64 739.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 891.67 941.64 739.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 172.34 172.91 105.91
Depreciation 17.38 15.97 13.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.18 0.34 -7.81
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.00 160.15 155.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 545.77 592.27 471.88
Other Income 0.63 0.28 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 546.40 592.55 471.88
Interest 91.08 82.72 30.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 455.32 509.83 441.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 455.32 509.83 441.31
Tax 115.03 129.48 111.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 340.29 380.35 329.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 340.29 380.35 329.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 340.29 380.35 329.47
Equity Share Capital 161.34 161.34 161.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.54 11.79 10.22
Diluted EPS 10.50 11.73 10.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.54 11.79 10.22
Diluted EPS 10.50 11.73 10.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
