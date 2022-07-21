 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Securitie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.55 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 793.55 crore in June 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 745.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.59 crore in June 2022 down 11.95% from Rs. 310.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.83 crore in June 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 472.90 crore in June 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in June 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 462.90 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.50% returns over the last 6 months and -37.77% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Securities Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 793.55 891.67 745.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 793.55 891.67 745.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.01 172.34 150.91
Depreciation 16.43 17.38 14.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.96 0.18 -2.95
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.96 156.00 126.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 466.19 545.77 456.08
Other Income 1.21 0.63 2.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 467.40 546.40 458.48
Interest 100.37 91.08 41.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 367.03 455.32 416.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 367.03 455.32 416.69
Tax 93.44 115.03 105.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 273.59 340.29 310.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 273.59 340.29 310.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 273.59 340.29 310.72
Equity Share Capital 161.39 161.34 161.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.48 10.54 9.64
Diluted EPS 8.46 10.50 9.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.48 10.54 9.64
Diluted EPS 8.46 10.50 9.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
