ICICI Securitie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 878.96 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 878.96 crore in December 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 941.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.95 crore in December 2022 down 26.13% from Rs. 380.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 549.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 608.52 crore in December 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.79 in December 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 512.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.95% over the last 12 months.