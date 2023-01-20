English
    ICICI Securitie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 878.96 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 878.96 crore in December 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 941.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.95 crore in December 2022 down 26.13% from Rs. 380.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 549.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 608.52 crore in December 2021.

    ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.79 in December 2021.

    ICICI Securitie shares closed at 512.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.95% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Securities Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations878.96858.46941.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations878.96858.46941.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.68185.74172.91
    Depreciation19.3518.7415.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.501.540.34
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.99147.82160.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax529.44504.62592.27
    Other Income0.927.170.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax530.36511.79592.55
    Interest153.03108.2282.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax377.33403.57509.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax377.33403.57509.83
    Tax96.38103.16129.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities280.95300.41380.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period280.95300.41380.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates280.95300.41380.35
    Equity Share Capital161.41161.41161.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.719.3011.79
    Diluted EPS8.689.2811.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.719.3111.79
    Diluted EPS8.689.2811.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

