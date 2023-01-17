ICICI Prudential Life Q3 profit dips 29% to Rs 221 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent decline in its profit at Rs 221 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 311 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to Rs 9,465 crore as against Rs 9,074 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.

The assets under management of the company stood at Rs 2,51,884 crore, it said, adding, the company had a debt-equity mix of 54:46 as on December 31, 2022.

The company's net worth was Rs 10,092 crore on December 31, 2022 while the solvency ratio was 212.2 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.