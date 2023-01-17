ICICI Prudential Life Q3 profit dips 29% to Rs 221 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent decline in its profit at Rs 221 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 311 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to Rs 9,465 crore as against Rs 9,074 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.
The assets under management of the company stood at Rs 2,51,884 crore, it said, adding, the company had a debt-equity mix of 54:46 as on December 31, 2022.The company's net worth was Rs 10,092 crore on December 31, 2022 while the solvency ratio was 212.2 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.