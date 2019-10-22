ICICI Prudential Life Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 301 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on October 22 reported almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 301 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. However, the company's total income during July-September fell to Rs 8,027 crore from Rs 8,990 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for the first half of the current financial year.