you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 301 cr

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for the first half of the current financial year.

PTI
 
 
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on October 22 reported almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 301 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. However, the company's total income during July-September fell to Rs 8,027 crore from Rs 8,990 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

ICICI Prudential Life said its value of new business increased 20.2 per cent to Rs 709 crore in the second half of 2019-20 from Rs 590 crore in the first half of previous financial year.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 10:17 pm

tags #Business #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Results

