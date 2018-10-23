ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 net profit down 28.5%

Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted a 28.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its September quarter net profit to Rs 303 crore due to a higher new business strain.

New business strain arises when the premium paid at the commencement of a contract is not sufficient to cover the initial expenses including acquisition costs and any mathematical reserve that the insurer needs to set up at that point.

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said that the value of new business grew by 41.5 percent YoY to Rs 590 crore in H1FY19.

Kannan explained that despite volatile markets, the opportunities in both savings and protection continue to be robust for life insurers. With respect to the crisis at IL&FS group, Kannan clarified that they do not have any exposure to the group.

The net earned premium grew by 16.2 percent YoY to Rs 7,601 crore in Q2FY19. The investment income saw a 54 percent dip to Rs 1,370 crore in Q2FY18 primarily due to the volatile market conditions.

The annualized premium equivalent (APE) grew by 6.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,985 crore in Q2FY19. With respect to the product mix, 85 percent of it is unit-linked insurance, 8 percent is protection while the rest are other traditional products.

However in H1FY19, protection APE registered a growth of 77.3 percent YoY to Rs 266 crore. The 13th month persistency was steady at 85.2 percent for H1FY19. The 49th month persistency improved to 63.7 percent in H1FY19 as compared to 59.8 percent in H1FY18.

The assets under management grew by 12 percent YoY to Rs 1.46 lakh crore. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per share.