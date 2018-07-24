ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 net profit down 31% YoY at Rs 281 crore

Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has posted a 30.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its first-quarter net profit at Rs 281.64 crore on account of new business strain from the protection business.

New business strain arises when the premium paid at the commencement of a contract is not sufficient to cover the initial expenses including acquisition costs and any mathematical reserve that the insurer needs to set up at that point.

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said “Our focus continues to be on growing absolute Value of New Business using the Four-P strategy of focusing on Premium growth, Protection, Persistency, and Productivity. This has yielded the desired outcome and we have been able to grow VNB with an uncompromising focus on quality."

Kannan was appointed MD and CEO of the insurance company in June 2018 after its former chief Sandeep Bakhshi moved to ICICI Bank as its Chief Operating Officer.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) decreased by 18.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,396 crore due to a 21.2 percent drop in savings business. Protection business, on the other hand, grew by 48.1 percent YoY to Rs 114 crore in Q1.

The value of new business (VNB) increased by 34.1 percent to Rs 244 crore in Q1FY19 compared to Rs 182 crore a year ago. The insurer's total premium grew by 13 percent YoY to Rs 5,518 crore.