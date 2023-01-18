 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Prudential Life disappoints on Q3FY22 growth but offers robust outlook

Aparna Iyer
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

For the October-December quarter, the private-sector life insurer reported a mere 3.3 percent YoY growth in new business premium. The company is now moving more towards mass and mass affluent growth from a policy of targeting high net worth individuals.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd’s Q3FY22 growth was disappointing, clouding the outlook on the life insurer’s future profitability.

For the quarter, though, the 20 percent year-on-year growth in value of new business (VNB) and a highest-ever new business margin offered investors some succour.

For life insurance companies, the key profitability metrics are the VNB that captures profitability from total business in a given period, and new business margin that tells investors how much the life insurer can squeeze out of each policy written.

VNB is used to measure the profitability of new business written in a period. New business margin is a system used by insurers to measure the cost of and profit from writing new policies.

ICICI Prudential Life's management, in an earlier call with analysts, assured that future business growth would live up to their expectations.

For the October-December quarter, the private-sector life insurer reported a mere 3.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premium to Rs 618 crore, analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd pointed out.