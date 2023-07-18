ICICI Prudential net profit rises 32.7% to Rs 207 crore on new businesses

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential Life on July 18 reported a 32.7 percent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 207 crore for the April-June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 156 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, while for the entire FY23, it recorded a bottomline of Rs 811 crore.

The private insurer reported a total income of Rs 23,393 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, while its net premium income for the reporting quarter climbed 1.9 percent on-year to Rs 7,020 crore.

The value of new business (VNB) of the insurance company, which represents the present value of future profits, stood at Rs 438 crore in the April-June quarter. The VNB margins were at 30 percent as on June 30, as against 31 percent a year ago.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE), a measure of new business, fell 3.9 percent to Rs 1,461 crore in the reporting quarter. Protection APE grew 4.2 percent to Rs 344 crore and the new business sum assured grew 8.8 percent to Rs 2.40 lakh crore.

"Our efforts towards expanding the protection business are visible in the 62 percent year-on-year growth in the retail protection segment and this has led to the overall protection business contributing nearly a quarter of the total APE," said Anup Bagchi, MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

"Our well-diversified distribution network has ensured that we have minimal concentration risk from any single distributor. Our persistency across cohorts has further improved, reflecting our need-based selling approach, with the 13th month persistency at 86.4 percent," Bagchi said.

The company’s operating expense jumped during the quarter by 16.8 percent to Rs 1,267 crore.

ICICI Prudential has reported a sharp increase of 15.8 percent in assets under management to Rs 2.66 lakh crore in the reporting quarter. Solvency ratio for the first quarter in the current financial year stood at 203.4 percent against a regulatory requirement of 150 percent.