ICICI Prudentia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,603.91 crore, down 2.4% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 22,603.91 crore in September 2022 down 2.4% from Rs. 23,160.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.48 crore in September 2022 down 55.13% from Rs. 444.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.11 crore in September 2022 down 48.58% from Rs. 542.85 crore in September 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 509.50 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,581.72 6,884.20 9,286.53
Other Operating Income 13,022.19 -8,496.02 13,874.19
Total Income From Operations 22,603.91 -1,611.82 23,160.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 350.22 343.39 289.67
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 425.02 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.00 1.65 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21,584.89 -1,929.91 22,626.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.78 -26.95 244.52
Other Income 38.33 325.69 298.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.11 298.74 542.85
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 279.11 298.74 542.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 279.11 298.74 542.85
Tax 42.55 44.10 56.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 236.56 254.64 486.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -37.08 -98.95 -42.14
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 199.48 155.69 444.57
Equity Share Capital 1,438.55 1,437.48 1,437.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7,882.70 7,643.41 7,057.80
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.08 3.09
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.08 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.08 3.09
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.08 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
