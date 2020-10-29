ICICI Prudentia Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 622.20 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.20 crore in September 2020 up 3.48% from Rs. 601.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.22 crore in September 2020 up 0.45% from Rs. 301.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.94 crore in September 2020 up 7.7% from Rs. 306.34 crore in September 2019.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2019.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 408.90 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.