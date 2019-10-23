ICICI Prudentia Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 601.28 crore, up 107% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 601.28 crore in September 2019 up 107% from Rs. 290.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.86 crore in September 2019 up 0.33% from Rs. 300.87 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.34 crore in September 2019 up 1.02% from Rs. 303.24 crore in September 2018.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2018.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 480.05 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.06% returns over the last 6 months and 51.67% over the last 12 months.