ICICI Prudentia Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.47 crore, down 36.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 290.47 crore in September 2018 down 36.51% from Rs. 457.48 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.87 crore in September 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 421.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.24 crore in September 2018 down 32.45% from Rs. 448.94 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2017.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 316.50 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -18.79% over the last 12 months.