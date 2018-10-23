App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 06:16 PM IST

ICICI Prudentia Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.47 crore, down 36.51% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.47 crore in September 2018 down 36.51% from Rs. 457.48 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.87 crore in September 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 421.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.24 crore in September 2018 down 32.45% from Rs. 448.94 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2017.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 316.50 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -18.79% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.47 386.01 457.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.47 386.01 457.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -12.29 102.41 8.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.76 283.60 448.67
Other Income 0.48 0.39 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.24 283.99 448.94
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 303.24 283.99 448.94
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.16
P/L Before Tax 303.24 283.99 449.10
Tax 2.37 2.35 27.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 300.87 281.64 421.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 300.87 281.64 421.21
Equity Share Capital 1,435.57 1,435.56 1,435.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 5,132.57 4,831.56 4,913.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.96 2.93
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.96 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.96 2.93
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.96 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #ICICI Prudentia #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Results

