ICICI Prudentia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,558.11 crore, down 40.06% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,558.11 crore in March 2022 down 40.06% from Rs. 19,281.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.67 crore in March 2022 up 189.54% from Rs. 63.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.07 crore in March 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 228.31 crore in March 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 541.00 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,358.91 9,073.97 11,879.28
Other Operating Income 199.20 854.93 7,402.00
Total Income From Operations 11,558.11 9,928.90 19,281.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 314.70 301.36 324.83
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 6.91 120.75 2.60
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,972.09 9,157.39 19,341.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.41 349.40 -387.85
Other Income 32.66 54.94 616.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.07 404.34 228.31
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 297.07 404.34 228.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 297.07 404.34 228.31
Tax 36.42 47.44 109.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 260.65 356.90 118.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -75.98 -46.28 -54.97
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 184.67 310.62 63.78
Equity Share Capital 1,437.31 1,437.29 1,435.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7,560.11 7,374.73 7,043.77
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 2.16 0.44
Diluted EPS 1.28 2.15 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 2.16 0.44
Diluted EPS 1.28 2.15 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

