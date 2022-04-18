ICICI Prudentia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,558.11 crore, down 40.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,558.11 crore in March 2022 down 40.06% from Rs. 19,281.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.67 crore in March 2022 up 189.54% from Rs. 63.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.07 crore in March 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 228.31 crore in March 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 541.00 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.