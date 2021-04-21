ICICI Prudentia Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 734.80 crore, down 25.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.80 crore in March 2021 down 25.53% from Rs. 986.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.78 crore in March 2021 down 64.47% from Rs. 179.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.67 crore in March 2021 down 33.78% from Rs. 171.66 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 452.05 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.24% returns over the last 6 months and 19.50% over the last 12 months.