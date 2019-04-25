ICICI Prudentia Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 637.96 crore, up 43.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 637.96 crore in March 2019 up 43.7% from Rs. 443.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.37 crore in March 2019 down 23.26% from Rs. 340.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.21 crore in March 2019 down 23.01% from Rs. 361.35 crore in March 2018.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2018.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 363.20 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -13.14% over the last 12 months.