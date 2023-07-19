English
    ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,828.24 crore, up 1578.34% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23,828.24 crore in June 2023 up 1578.34% from Rs. 1,611.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.91 crore in June 2023 up 32.9% from Rs. 155.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.24 crore in June 2023 up 32.64% from Rs. 298.74 crore in June 2022.

    ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

    ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 574.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,020.0312,629.116,884.20
    Other Operating Income16,808.21-1,646.27-8,496.02
    Total Income From Operations23,828.2410,982.84-1,611.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost409.71388.73343.39
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses379.95741.15--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies36.4539.931.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22,652.419,456.17-1,929.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax349.72356.86-26.95
    Other Income46.5244.05325.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.24400.91298.74
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax396.24400.91298.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax396.24400.91298.74
    Tax10.41129.0144.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities385.83271.90254.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-178.92-37.03-98.95
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period206.91234.87155.69
    Equity Share Capital1,438.861,438.571,437.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,557.348,339.167,643.41
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.631.08
    Diluted EPS1.441.631.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.631.08
    Diluted EPS1.441.631.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

