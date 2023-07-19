ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,828.24 crore, up 1578.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,828.24 crore in June 2023 up 1578.34% from Rs. 1,611.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.91 crore in June 2023 up 32.9% from Rs. 155.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.24 crore in June 2023 up 32.64% from Rs. 298.74 crore in June 2022.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 574.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.