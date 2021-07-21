ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.87 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.87 crore in June 2021 down 11.08% from Rs. 773.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.73 crore in June 2021 down 164.58% from Rs. 287.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 215.83 crore in June 2021 down 169.36% from Rs. 311.19 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 626.25 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.54% returns over the last 6 months and 43.54% over the last 12 months.