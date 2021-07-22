ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.87 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 687.87 crore in June 2021 down 11.08% from Rs. 773.56 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.73 crore in June 2021 down 164.58% from Rs. 287.59 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 215.83 crore in June 2021 down 169.36% from Rs. 311.19 crore in June 2020.
ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 604.80 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 38.62% over the last 12 months.
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.27
|475.57
|646.14
|Other Operating Income
|398.60
|259.23
|127.42
|Total Income From Operations
|687.87
|734.80
|773.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-7.91
|2.60
|28.58
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|912.15
|618.21
|433.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-216.37
|113.99
|311.02
|Other Income
|0.54
|-0.32
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-215.83
|113.67
|311.19
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-215.83
|113.67
|311.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-215.83
|113.67
|311.19
|Tax
|-30.10
|49.89
|23.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-185.73
|63.78
|287.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-185.73
|63.78
|287.59
|Equity Share Capital
|1,436.59
|1,435.90
|1,435.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,593.34
|7,043.77
|6,367.45
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.44
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.43
|2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.44
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.43
|2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited