ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.87 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 687.87 crore in June 2021 down 11.08% from Rs. 773.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.73 crore in June 2021 down 164.58% from Rs. 287.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 215.83 crore in June 2021 down 169.36% from Rs. 311.19 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 604.80 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 38.62% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations289.27475.57646.14
Other Operating Income398.60259.23127.42
Total Income From Operations687.87734.80773.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-7.912.6028.58
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses912.15618.21433.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-216.37113.99311.02
Other Income0.54-0.320.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-215.83113.67311.19
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-215.83113.67311.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-215.83113.67311.19
Tax-30.1049.8923.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-185.7363.78287.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-185.7363.78287.59
Equity Share Capital1,436.591,435.901,435.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,593.347,043.776,367.45
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.290.442.00
Diluted EPS-1.290.432.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.290.442.00
Diluted EPS-1.290.432.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #ICICI Prudentia #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:24 am

