ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 773.56 crore, up 51.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.56 crore in June 2020 up 51.04% from Rs. 512.14 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.59 crore in June 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 284.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.19 crore in June 2020 up 8.43% from Rs. 286.99 crore in June 2019.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2019.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 442.90 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.84% over the last 12 months.