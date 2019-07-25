ICICI Prudentia Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 512.14 crore, up 32.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.14 crore in June 2019 up 32.68% from Rs. 386.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 284.94 crore in June 2019 up 1.17% from Rs. 281.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.99 crore in June 2019 up 1.06% from Rs. 283.99 crore in June 2018.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2018.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 383.20 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.66% over the last 12 months.