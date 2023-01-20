 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Prudentia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,425.27 crore, up 75.5% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,425.27 crore in December 2022 up 75.5% from Rs. 9,928.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.63 crore in December 2022 down 28.97% from Rs. 310.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.16 crore in December 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 404.34 crore in December 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 483.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.75% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,464.51 9,581.72 9,073.97
Other Operating Income 7,960.76 13,022.19 854.93
Total Income From Operations 17,425.27 22,603.91 9,928.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 363.54 350.22 301.36
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 332.32 425.02 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 110.09 3.00 120.75
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16,099.07 21,584.89 9,157.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 520.25 240.78 349.40
Other Income 36.91 38.33 54.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 557.16 279.11 404.34
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 557.16 279.11 404.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 557.16 279.11 404.34
Tax 223.64 42.55 47.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.52 236.56 356.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -112.89 -37.08 -46.28
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 220.63 199.48 310.62
Equity Share Capital 1,438.56 1,438.55 1,437.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,103.95 7,882.70 7,374.73
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.39 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.38 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.39 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.38 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

