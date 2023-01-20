English
    ICICI Prudentia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,425.27 crore, up 75.5% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,425.27 crore in December 2022 up 75.5% from Rs. 9,928.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.63 crore in December 2022 down 28.97% from Rs. 310.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.16 crore in December 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 404.34 crore in December 2021.

    ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2021.

    ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 483.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.75% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,464.519,581.729,073.97
    Other Operating Income7,960.7613,022.19854.93
    Total Income From Operations17,425.2722,603.919,928.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost363.54350.22301.36
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses332.32425.02--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies110.093.00120.75
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16,099.0721,584.899,157.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax520.25240.78349.40
    Other Income36.9138.3354.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax557.16279.11404.34
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax557.16279.11404.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax557.16279.11404.34
    Tax223.6442.5547.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.52236.56356.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-112.89-37.08-46.28
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period220.63199.48310.62
    Equity Share Capital1,438.561,438.551,437.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,103.957,882.707,374.73
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.392.16
    Diluted EPS1.531.382.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.392.16
    Diluted EPS1.531.382.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm