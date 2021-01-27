ICICI Prudentia Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 622.99 crore, up 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.99 crore in December 2020 up 13.67% from Rs. 548.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.55 crore in December 2020 up 1.02% from Rs. 302.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.60 crore in December 2020 up 7.52% from Rs. 303.75 crore in December 2019.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2019.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 501.90 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.