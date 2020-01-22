ICICI Prudentia Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 548.07 crore, up 35.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.07 crore in December 2019 up 35.52% from Rs. 404.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.46 crore in December 2019 up 1.92% from Rs. 296.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.75 crore in December 2019 up 2.09% from Rs. 297.52 crore in December 2018.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2018.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 489.05 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.12% returns over the last 6 months and 39.07% over the last 12 months.