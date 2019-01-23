ICICI Prudentia Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 404.42 crore, down 17.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.42 crore in December 2018 down 17.5% from Rs. 490.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.77 crore in December 2018 down 34.36% from Rs. 452.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.52 crore in December 2018 down 38.15% from Rs. 481.04 crore in December 2017.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2017.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 345.00 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -21.37% over the last 12 months.