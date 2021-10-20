ICICI Prudentia Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 769.11 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.11 crore in September 2021 up 23.5% from Rs. 622.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 445.62 crore in September 2021 up 47.33% from Rs. 302.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.70 crore in September 2021 up 44.51% from Rs. 329.18 crore in September 2020.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 659.70 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)