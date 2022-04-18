ICICI Prudentia Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,002.76 crore, down 32.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,002.76 crore in March 2022 down 32.56% from Rs. 19,281.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.88 crore in March 2022 up 198.96% from Rs. 62.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.09 crore in March 2022 up 72.26% from Rs. 227.04 crore in March 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 541.00 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.