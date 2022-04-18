English
    ICICI Prudentia Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,002.76 crore, down 32.56% Y-o-Y

    April 18, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,002.76 crore in March 2022 down 32.56% from Rs. 19,281.83 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.88 crore in March 2022 up 198.96% from Rs. 62.51 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.09 crore in March 2022 up 72.26% from Rs. 227.04 crore in March 2021.

    ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

    ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 541.00 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,358.919,073.9711,879.28
    Other Operating Income1,643.85855.847,402.55
    Total Income From Operations13,002.769,929.8119,281.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost314.70301.36324.83
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies32.06120.752.60
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12,300.299,159.4919,343.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax355.71348.21-389.42
    Other Income35.3857.51616.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax391.09405.72227.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax391.09405.72227.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax391.09405.72227.04
    Tax128.2347.44109.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities262.86358.28117.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-75.98-46.28-54.97
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period186.88312.0062.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates186.88312.0062.51
    Equity Share Capital1,437.311,437.291,435.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,555.037,367.447,033.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.302.170.44
    Diluted EPS1.292.160.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.302.170.44
    Diluted EPS1.292.160.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 18, 2022 01:22 pm
