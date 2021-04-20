MARKET NEWS

ICICI Prudentia Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 735.35 crore, down 25.53% Y-o-Y

April 20, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 735.35 crore in March 2021 down 25.53% from Rs. 987.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.51 crore in March 2021 down 65.03% from Rs. 178.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.40 crore in March 2021 down 34.23% from Rs. 170.90 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 452.05 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 19.50% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations475.57410.04860.72
Other Operating Income259.78213.52126.78
Total Income From Operations735.35623.56987.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies2.604.3010.76
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses620.33294.12806.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.42325.14170.69
Other Income-0.020.220.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.40325.36170.90
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.40325.36170.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax112.40325.36170.90
Tax49.8921.06-7.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.51304.30178.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.51304.30178.73
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.51304.30178.73
Equity Share Capital1,435.971,435.901,435.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,033.616,968.476,073.57
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.442.121.24
Diluted EPS0.432.121.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.442.121.24
Diluted EPS0.432.121.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#ICICI Prudentia #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
first published: Apr 20, 2021 09:00 am

