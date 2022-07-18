 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Prudentia Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,379.27 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,379.27 crore in June 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 16,211.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.56 crore in June 2022 up 184.49% from Rs. 185.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.87 crore in June 2022 up 185.77% from Rs. 349.61 crore in June 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 517.10 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -17.43% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,884.20 11,358.91 6,601.85
Other Operating Income 8,495.07 1,643.85 9,609.42
Total Income From Operations 15,379.27 13,002.76 16,211.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 343.39 314.70 291.29
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.65 32.06 -7.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15,062.81 12,300.29 17,191.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.58 355.71 -1,264.07
Other Income 328.45 35.38 914.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.87 391.09 -349.61
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 299.87 391.09 -349.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 299.87 391.09 -349.61
Tax 44.36 128.23 -30.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 255.51 262.86 -319.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -98.95 -75.98 134.25
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.56 186.88 -185.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 156.56 186.88 -185.29
Equity Share Capital 1,437.48 1,437.31 1,436.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7,639.19 7,555.03 6,583.62
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 1.30 -1.29
Diluted EPS 1.09 1.29 -1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 1.30 -1.29
Diluted EPS 1.09 1.29 -1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
