ICICI Prudentia Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,379.27 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,379.27 crore in June 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 16,211.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.56 crore in June 2022 up 184.49% from Rs. 185.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.87 crore in June 2022 up 185.77% from Rs. 349.61 crore in June 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 517.10 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -17.43% over the last 12 months.