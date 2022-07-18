English
    ICICI Prudentia Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,379.27 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

    July 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,379.27 crore in June 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 16,211.27 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.56 crore in June 2022 up 184.49% from Rs. 185.29 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.87 crore in June 2022 up 185.77% from Rs. 349.61 crore in June 2021.

    ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

    ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 517.10 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.95% returns over the last 6 months and -17.43% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,884.2011,358.916,601.85
    Other Operating Income8,495.071,643.859,609.42
    Total Income From Operations15,379.2713,002.7616,211.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost343.39314.70291.29
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.6532.06-7.91
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15,062.8112,300.2917,191.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.58355.71-1,264.07
    Other Income328.4535.38914.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax299.87391.09-349.61
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax299.87391.09-349.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax299.87391.09-349.61
    Tax44.36128.23-30.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities255.51262.86-319.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-98.95-75.98134.25
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period156.56186.88-185.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates156.56186.88-185.29
    Equity Share Capital1,437.481,437.311,436.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,639.197,555.036,583.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.30-1.29
    Diluted EPS1.091.29-1.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.30-1.29
    Diluted EPS1.091.29-1.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #ICICI Prudentia #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Results
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
