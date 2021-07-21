ICICI Prudentia Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 688.42 crore, down 11.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.42 crore in June 2021 down 11.07% from Rs. 774.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.29 crore in June 2021 down 164.59% from Rs. 286.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 215.36 crore in June 2021 down 169.37% from Rs. 310.45 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 626.25 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.54% returns over the last 6 months and 43.54% over the last 12 months.