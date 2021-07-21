ICICI Prudentia Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 688.42 crore, down 11.07% Y-o-Y
July 21, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 688.42 crore in June 2021 down 11.07% from Rs. 774.11 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.29 crore in June 2021 down 164.59% from Rs. 286.86 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 215.36 crore in June 2021 down 169.37% from Rs. 310.45 crore in June 2020.
ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 626.25 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.54% returns over the last 6 months and 43.54% over the last 12 months.
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.27
|475.57
|646.14
|Other Operating Income
|399.15
|259.78
|127.97
|Total Income From Operations
|688.42
|735.35
|774.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-7.91
|2.60
|28.58
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|914.22
|620.33
|435.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-217.89
|112.42
|310.16
|Other Income
|2.53
|-0.02
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-215.36
|112.40
|310.45
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-215.36
|112.40
|310.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-215.36
|112.40
|310.45
|Tax
|-30.07
|49.89
|23.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-185.29
|62.51
|286.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-185.29
|62.51
|286.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-185.29
|62.51
|286.86
|Equity Share Capital
|1,436.59
|1,435.97
|1,435.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,583.62
|7,033.61
|6,360.56
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.44
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.43
|2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.44
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.43
|2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited