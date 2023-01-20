ICICI Prudentia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,426.26 crore, up 75.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,426.26 crore in December 2022 up 75.49% from Rs. 9,929.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.56 crore in December 2022 down 28.99% from Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.30 crore in December 2022 up 37.61% from Rs. 405.72 crore in December 2021.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2021.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 483.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and -15.75% over the last 12 months.