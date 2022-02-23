English
    ICICI Prudentia Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,929.81 crore, down 65.11% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,929.81 crore in December 2021 down 65.11% from Rs. 28,462.61 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2021 up 2.53% from Rs. 304.30 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.72 crore in December 2021 up 17.94% from Rs. 344.01 crore in December 2020.

    ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2020.

    ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 505.10 on February 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.26% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,073.979,286.538,970.84
    Other Operating Income855.8413,874.7519,491.77
    Total Income From Operations9,929.8123,161.2828,462.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost301.36289.67232.44
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies120.75--4.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,159.4922,628.3028,180.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax348.21243.3145.08
    Other Income57.51300.57298.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax405.72543.88344.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax405.72543.88344.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax405.72543.88344.01
    Tax47.4456.1245.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities358.28487.76298.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-46.28-42.145.49
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period312.00445.62304.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates312.00445.62304.30
    Equity Share Capital1,437.291,437.121,435.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,367.447,049.136,968.47
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.173.102.12
    Diluted EPS2.163.092.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.173.102.12
    Diluted EPS2.163.092.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #ICICI Prudentia #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #Results
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 11:22 pm

