ICICI Prudentia Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 481.53 crore, down 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.53 crore in December 2021 down 22.78% from Rs. 623.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2021 up 2.53% from Rs. 304.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.00 crore in December 2021 down 4.11% from Rs. 325.36 crore in December 2020.

ICICI Prudentia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2020.

ICICI Prudentia shares closed at 608.00 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.