ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,668.78 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,668.78 crore in September 2022 up 17.42% from Rs. 3,976.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 590.53 crore in September 2022 up 32.21% from Rs. 446.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.67 crore in September 2022 up 2.66% from Rs. 593.87 crore in September 2021.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.11 in September 2021.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,132.35 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.48% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,836.55 3,468.22 3,250.29
Other Operating Income 832.23 661.09 725.86
Total Income From Operations 4,668.78 4,129.31 3,976.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 278.04 279.01 246.35
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 88.95 2.96 5.23
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,727.85 3,402.32 3,136.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 573.94 445.02 587.75
Other Income 35.73 20.07 6.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 609.67 465.09 593.87
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 609.67 465.09 593.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 609.67 465.09 593.87
Tax 19.14 116.06 147.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 590.53 349.03 446.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 590.53 349.03 446.67
Equity Share Capital 491.10 491.03 490.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9,330.45 8,981.03 8,157.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 7.11 9.11
Diluted EPS 12.00 7.09 9.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 7.11 9.11
Diluted EPS 12.00 7.09 9.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
