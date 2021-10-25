ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 631.25 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.25 crore in September 2021 up 16.66% from Rs. 541.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 446.67 crore in September 2021 up 7.44% from Rs. 415.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 593.87 crore in September 2021 up 7.09% from Rs. 554.57 crore in September 2020.

ICICI Lombard EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.15 in September 2020.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,500.55 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)