ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 541.10 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.10 crore in September 2020 up 9.87% from Rs. 492.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 415.74 crore in September 2020 up 35.02% from Rs. 307.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.57 crore in September 2020 up 20.28% from Rs. 461.06 crore in September 2019.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.78 in September 2019.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,257.50 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months.