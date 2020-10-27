172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|icici-lombard-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-541-10-crore-up-9-87-y-o-y-2-6020011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 541.10 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 541.10 crore in September 2020 up 9.87% from Rs. 492.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 415.74 crore in September 2020 up 35.02% from Rs. 307.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.57 crore in September 2020 up 20.28% from Rs. 461.06 crore in September 2019.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.78 in September 2019.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,254.95 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.10% returns over the last 6 months and -7.85% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations417.48443.99373.24
Other Operating Income123.62114.48119.27
Total Income From Operations541.10558.47492.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-66.865.668.03
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.4821.7923.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax554.48531.02461.00
Other Income0.090.020.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax554.57531.04461.06
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax554.57531.04461.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax554.57531.04461.06
Tax138.83132.94153.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities415.74398.10307.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period415.74398.10307.91
Equity Share Capital454.50454.48454.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,495.456,078.055,294.01
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.158.766.78
Diluted EPS9.128.746.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.158.766.78
Diluted EPS9.128.746.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am

