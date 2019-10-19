ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 492.51 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.51 crore in September 2019 up 9.72% from Rs. 448.86 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.91 crore in September 2019 up 5.05% from Rs. 293.10 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.06 crore in September 2019 up 2.68% from Rs. 449.02 crore in September 2018.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.46 in September 2018.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,244.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 53.87% over the last 12 months.