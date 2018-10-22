ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 448.86 crore, up 46.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 448.86 crore in September 2018 up 46.15% from Rs. 307.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.10 crore in September 2018 up 43.65% from Rs. 204.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.02 crore in September 2018 up 56.84% from Rs. 286.29 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2017.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 809.10 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.03% over the last 12 months.